$89K in unclaimed cash: How to find out if Santa Clara County owes you money

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- There is an estimated $89,017 in total waiting to be claimed in one Bay Area county, according to The County of Santa Clara Department of Tax and Collections.

The county has a list of 127 people and businesses who are potential owners in unclaimed general collections.

The list includes money that have been on deposit with the county's General Collections Trust Funds for more than three years, the county said.

"DTAC is the central collection agency for the County of Santa Clara. It collects public assistance overpayments, fines, fees, penalty assessments, and restitution due to victims of crime provided by County departments and the Superior Court of California. The unclaimed monies come from overpayments, duplicate payments, adjustment of charges, payments to victims who cannot be located, victims who refused the monies, or are out of business and a variety of other reasons," the county wrote in a press release.

The department said it attempted to locate payees, but with no success.

"Some of these monies have been in the County's trust funds for several years pending efforts to refund the owners. The department received no acknowledgement, letters were returned, checks remained uncashed, or payees refused the funds," the county said.

Residents and businesses can log onto the county's unclaimed money website here.

Here's what you'll need to file a claim:

It requires a name, address, amount of claim, account number and a copy of a valid ID and/or other supporting documents.

The deadline to file a claim online or by mail is Nov. 11.

After the deadline, unclaimed money in the General Collections Trust Funds will be moved to the county funds.

For questions, contact DTAC's Fiscal Services Division at (408) 326-1007 or email: dtac-gen-refunds@fin.sccgov.org .