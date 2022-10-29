Bay Area widow battles PayPal for $660 from late husband's account after unclaimed property letter

She was told to send in a copy of her husband's death certificate, her driver's license and proof she was the executor. She did.

The widow received a letter from the Unclaimed Property department, saying her late husband had money in a PayPal account. But she couldn't claim it.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Have you ever received an unclaimed property letter from the California State Controller? It might say something like there is some money or property that belongs to you, time is running out and you better go get it.

"In April, I got a letter from the state, saying that there was $660 in an unclaimed account of my late husband, who passed away six years ago," Vicki David of Santa Rosa said, "and I knew nothing about this and that I needed to make contact with them, or it would be considered unclaimed property."

Her unclaimed property was money held by PayPal.

"So I contacted PayPal, which is a difficult thing to do, because every time you talk to someone you go through the same story, and they either know or don't know, what division to send you to," David said.

She was told to send in a copy of her husband Frank's death certificate, her driver's license and proof she was the executor.

She did. "I waited a month or two. I never heard anything, so I called back, went through several people, found out they had only received one of the documents," David said.

She called PayPal several times, but says she wasn't getting anywhere. "I did get hold of one gentleman who said, 'Oh, I know who you need to talk to, but he couldn't get hold of him, either,'" she said.

It just went on and on. "After six months or better of working on this, I was no farther ahead than I'd been in April, so that's when I gave up, and I turned to you to help me. And within one day someone (from PayPal) was calling me back," David said.

She spoke to a PayPal employee who really helped her, reporting back every step of the way.

"She contacted me and said, 'Yes, we got everything we need. A check will be in the mail to you within fourteen days,'" David said. "I was very appreciative."

7 On Your Side really wants to thank PayPal for taking care of all this. 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney spoke with a company representative who was not comfortable talking about this on the record because of privacy concerns.

Now, If you receive one of these letters from the state, contact 7 On Your Side and we will walk you through the process.

You can check with the Unclaimed Property website to find out if you have any money waiting to be claimed.

