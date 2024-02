SF firefighters respond to underground vault fire at 3rd and Mission streets

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to an underground vault fire in the area of Third and Mission streets.

The city's Fire Department initially wrote on social media shortly before 1 p.m. about a report of smoke in the area and firefighters arrived to find the underground vault fire.

This is an image following an underground vault fire at Third and Mission streets in San Francisco, Calif.

The intersection of Third and Mission remains closed while firefighters and PG &E crews work to extinguish the fire.