Underground explosion damages car, several windows near Pacific Heights in SF, fire department says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One vehicle and several windows are damaged after an underground vault fire erupted from a manhole near Pacific Heights in San Francisco Saturday night, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The fire in the 2100 block of Pacific Avenue, between Laguna Street and Buchanan Street, was reported at 8:18 p.m., Capt. Jonathan Baxter said. A manhole cover exploded under a car and several windows in the area were damaged, he said. The fire department says that an underground PG &E vault exploded, which caused the property damages. The vault has been de-energized and SFFD says PG &E will inspect it for safety before re-energizing the line.

Residents are being told to shelter in place and the public is advised to stay clear of the area.

SFFD says no injuries have been reported at this time.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

