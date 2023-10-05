1 killed, 2 injured in Union City stabbing; suspect still at-large, police say

Union City police are searching for the suspect in a stabbing that killed one person and injured two on Thursday.

UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- One person is dead and two others are injured in a stabbing in Union City Thursday, police say.

Union City police report that the suspect is still at large after the stabbing in the area of 33000 Almaden Boulevard.

One of the victims was pronounced dead on scene and the other two were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They are still investigating what the motive was, but say there is no longer a threat to the area.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Smith at 510-458-3310 or AndrewS@UnionCity.org. Information may be left anonymously at 510-675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org.

