Bay Area airport passengers react to American Airlines' plan to book flights to capacity beginning July 1

"During this time, my grandmother got sick. (And) being alone during the pandemic has been tough," says Joey Hasson. He is boarding an American Airlines flight at SFO as he moves back to Boston from San Francisco.
His best option is to fly. He wants to get home before American Airlines opens up seating on July 1.
RELATED: American Airlines to resume booking flights to capacity July 1 after limiting capacity
Hasson understands the need to fill seats, but thinks airlines would better serve passengers if those rules are applied based on location, and have to fewer passengers out of high-risk zones.
"I'd be concerned if flying out of California, Arizona, Florida or Texas, just giving the fact that those are high-risk zones," says Hasson.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, many airlines have capped the number of passengers and seats on each flight. But as more people get back to traveling, customers may notice that flights are booked to capacity. American Airlines will be one of the airlines to do so.
RELATED: Coronavirus capacity: How Delta is cutting seats to space out passengers
In an email to ABC7 News, American Airlines says it will continue to, "notify customers and allow them to move to more open flights when available, all without incurring any cost."
The emails goes to say it applies to flights through September 30.
In addition, the airline adds, that it has stepped up the intensity and their methods for cleaning their aircraft, terminals and lounges.
RELATED: American Airlines passenger voices concern about social distancing on flight from Fresno
Nagesh Pathwada, is returning home from India after being stuck there for more than three months due to COVID-19. He and his family are headed to Dallas on American Airlines, after a quick stop in the Bay Area.
He appreciates that American Airlines is providing passengers with options, but he still thinks there needs to be more space on flights.
"There is no social distancing. People are touching. People can cough. It's like a theater," says Pathwada.
He says he would be willing to pay more to have an empty seat next to him.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 risk calculator: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as CAreopens
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Reopening California: What's opening and when in the Bay Area
- Everything we know about CA businesses opening and what comes next
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay AreaConversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions