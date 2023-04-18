Beginning December 1st, United will be the only airline to offer direct flights between the US and New Zealand's South Island, with the launch of the SFO to Christchurch service.

United Airlines adds country's 1st direct flight from SFO to New Zealand

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- United will soon become the largest carrier between the US and the South Pacific.

MORE: FAA lifts nationwide ground stop for Southwest Airlines flights after 'equipment issues'

The airline just announced 66 new flights, the largest-ever expansion in Australia and New Zealand.

And, beginning December 1, United will be the only airline to offer direct flights between the US and New Zealand's South Island, with the launch of the SFO TO Christchurch service.

VIDEO: Woman tracks her AirPods stolen at SFO to airport worker's home mid-flight

United will fly this route three times weekly.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live