Video shows moment tire falls off United Airlines flight departing from SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Video captured the moment a tire fell off a United Airlines flight on Thursday while it was departing from San Francisco International Airport heading to Osaka, Japan.

In the video, you can see United Flight 35 taking off from SFO and a few seconds after it leaves the ground the tire pops off.

The tire ended up in the airport's employee parking lot. SKY7 was over the scene where police had placed caution tape around cars that appeared to be hit by the tire.

Thankfully, authorities say no one was injured on the ground.

In a statement, United said the flight was diverted to LAX after the incident where it landed safely.

United said the flight had 235 customers, 10 flight attendants and four pilots -- for a total 249 people on board.

"The 777-200 has six tires on each of its two main landing gear struts. The aircraft is designed to land safely with missing or damaged tires," the airline said.

