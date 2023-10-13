University of San Francisco Astronomy Professor Andrew Fraknoi tells ABC7 News what to expect and how to view Saturday's "Ring of Fire" eclipse.

Bay Area astronomy expert shares what to expect for Saturday's 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Millions of people will have their eyes on the sky Saturday, witnessing the latest celestial event: A solar eclipse called the "Ring of Fire."

The eclipse will be visible Saturday morning in the western hemisphere.

You can see the path it will take here on this graphic from NASA:

University of San Francisco Astronomy Professor Andrew Fraknoi sat down with ABC7 News to tell us what you can see at the rare event and ways you can view it.

While Fraknoi says you shouldn't look directly at the sun, he does have other options, some using materials you can find at home.

