Here's how many COVID-19 vaccine doses your county is getting in 1st round of shipments

How many vaccine doses can we expect to arrive in the Bay Area?
RELATED: California breaks 3 coronavirus records in 1 day as crisis reaches new peak
Here's what's expected in every county:
- Alameda: 13,650 doses
- Contra Costa: 10,000 doses
- Marin: 2,000 doses
- Napa: 1,950 doses (the fewest of any Bay Area county)
- San Francisco: 12,000 doses
- San Mateo: 6,000 doses
- Santa Clara: 17,550 doses (the most of any Bay Area county)
- Solano: 4,000 doses
- Sonoma: 4,875 doses
The number of doses each county gets mostly corresponds with the size of its population, with one exception: Contra Costa County is getting fewer doses than San Francisco, despite it being larger.
Remember, the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses to be effective. So this first round of vaccinations will need to be followed up by a second shipment a few weeks later.
First in line to get the vaccine are health care workers, especially in acute care, psychiatric facilities and correctional facility hospitals. Skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities, paramedics, EMTs, emergency medical services and dialysis centers are also in the first tier of recipients.
If you have a question or comment about the COVID-19 vaccine, submit via the form below or here.