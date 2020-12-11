COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how many COVID-19 vaccine doses your county is getting in 1st round of shipments

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California is expecting to receive its first batch of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses by next week, says Gov. Gavin Newsom. Those individual doses are going to be split up and spread out statewide and administered to those who need them most.

How many vaccine doses can we expect to arrive in the Bay Area?

Here's what's expected in every county:


  • Alameda: 13,650 doses
  • Contra Costa: 10,000 doses
  • Marin: 2,000 doses
  • Napa: 1,950 doses (the fewest of any Bay Area county)
  • San Francisco: 12,000 doses
  • San Mateo: 6,000 doses
  • Santa Clara: 17,550 doses (the most of any Bay Area county)
  • Solano: 4,000 doses
  • Sonoma: 4,875 doses


The number of doses each county gets mostly corresponds with the size of its population, with one exception: Contra Costa County is getting fewer doses than San Francisco, despite it being larger.

Remember, the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses to be effective. So this first round of vaccinations will need to be followed up by a second shipment a few weeks later.

First in line to get the vaccine are health care workers, especially in acute care, psychiatric facilities and correctional facility hospitals. Skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities, paramedics, EMTs, emergency medical services and dialysis centers are also in the first tier of recipients.

