Explosion at USC science building prompts evacuation; 1 person injured

One person was evaluated for injuries after an explosion on the University of Southern California campus Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

LOS ANGELES -- One person was rushed to the hospital with injuries after an explosion occurred on the University of Southern California campus Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

It happened at 4 p.m. in a three-story science building on 923 Bloom Walk. Los Angeles firefighters said. One person - who was not identified - was sent to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Firefighters evacuated everyone from the building. Investigators said crews checked every floor in the building and found no hazards or leaks. They said all air readings (conducted via a handheld gas meter) came out normal.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators are still working to figure out what exactly caused the explosion.