Job Hunting with Jobina: USPS hiring more than 500 Bay Area employees

"We are essential," Alex said. "You never have to worry about not having any work to do."
"So what are our biggest needs? Entry level positions for sure," Alex continued. "Our city letter carriers, our city carriers' assistants, and rural carriers. For those that don't know, here in the San Francisco Bay Area, we do have a need for those positions out in the Half Moon Bay and Pescadero areas."
Positions are also open for mail handlers, drivers, mechanics and at the processing facilities. If you have a skillset, USPS likely has a position for you. According to Alex, the spike in mail due to the pandemic combined with looming retirements, has created plenty of room to grow.
"So throughout the whole district, which runs from Sunnyvale to the Smith River at the Oregon border, we're looking at about 500 positions," Alex said. "Most postal employees, we don't change jobs. Once you're a postal employee, you're there for 25, 30, 40, some even up to 50 years of service."
USPS career employees receive benefits, a retirement package, and an annual cost of living raise.
"We believe in providing mail service to every address within our district," Alex said. "We're definitely looking for people who are not afraid of hard work."
Depending on the position, be prepared to sweat!
"If you have a motivation and you want to make a difference, and you want to feel good about the work that you're doing, I know we have something for you," Alex said.
THURSDAY'S FEATURED JOB:
Company: USPS
Job: Mail Carrier
Duties: Delivers and collects mail on foot or by vehicle, maintains professionalism, uses postal service technology, etc.
Qualifications: USPS Exam and background check required, familiar with postal laws and regulations, etc.
Salary Range: $20.00 - $32.52 per hour paid bi-weekly
To apply, click here.
