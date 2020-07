#VallejoFire E327 En Route To Vacaville for a 4 Alarm Vegetation Fire. #MutualAid https://t.co/cF1nlgW3zQ — Vallejo Firefighters Association (@VallejoFire) July 12, 2020

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews say six fires are under control after burning along I-505, north of I-80 in Vacaville on Saturday.The freeway reopened just after 7p.m.Vacaville Fire is asking motorists to avoid the area.The cause is under investigation. No injuries reported.