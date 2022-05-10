ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
Police investigating possible shooting on I-80 in Vacaville
KGO
Police investigating possible shooting on I-80 in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in Vacaville are responding to a report of a shooting on Interstate 80 near the Alamo Drive exit Monday afternoon.
The traffic is backed up in the Caltrans camera at Manuel Campos Parkway, which is about 10 miles away..
Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
