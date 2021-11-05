Medical experts answer questions about kids and the COVID-19 vaccine

We gathered a panel of experts for a half-hour discussion dedicated to getting answers to your questions.
Watch the town hall in its entirety in the media player above.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
Vaccine Watch Stories:
- How much of California is vaccinated against COVID-19? See percentages in every county
- Q&A: What to know about COVID-19 vaccines for kids aged 5-11
- Biden advances sweeping new vaccine, COVID test mandates for private sector
- COVID vaccinations for children 5-11 get underway in the South Bay
- Kids ages 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
- Here's when Bay Area counties will start vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11
- COVID-19 live updates: Don't give kids pain reliever before vaccine, CDC says
You can find more vaccine stories here.