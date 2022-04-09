Grass fire contained near Carquinez Bridge in Vallejo, fire crews say

The California Highway patrol had issued a sigalert. The number four and five lanes were closed on east bound Interstate 80 with traffic backing up into Contra Costa County.
Smoke drifted into Crockett.
HAPPENING NOW: A grass fire in Vallejo, near the Carquinez Bridge. This is a photo from our live Mt. Tam camera.— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) April 9, 2022
One lane on eastbound I-80 on the bridge is blocked right now because of the fire. pic.twitter.com/JHWNOw0GX4
This comes as a red Flag Warning was issued for Northern California including Solano County.
#WaterviewCommand reporting fire fully contained, all forward progress stopped. https://t.co/uAdHT0cWoq— Vallejo Firefighters Association (@VallejoFire) April 9, 2022
