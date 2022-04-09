Grass fire contained near Carquinez Bridge in Vallejo, fire crews say

EMBED <>More Videos

Grass fire contained near Carquinez Bridge in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Fire crews are battled a three-alarm fire near the Carquinez Bridge on Saturday. The Vallejo fire department says it is now fully contained.

The California Highway patrol had issued a sigalert. The number four and five lanes were closed on east bound Interstate 80 with traffic backing up into Contra Costa County.

Smoke drifted into Crockett.



This comes as a red Flag Warning was issued for Northern California including Solano County.





If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vallejocrockettbrush firefire
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck
A grim reality of SF crime: It's here to stay for 'a decade'
EXCLUSIVE: Family of man fatally shot in Oakland calls for justice
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in head-on collision in San Mateo Co.
SJPD looking for red pick-up truck following deadly hit-and-run
Former Apple engineer shares struggles with gender pay gap
Show More
Nonprofit on verge of losing home for domestic violence victims
Former Richmond teacher charged with child molestation, DA says
Too soon? Cal looking to name Annie the falcon's new boyfriend
Proposal to change CA workweek to 32 hours for larger companies
Michelle Carter's texting suicide trial revisited in 20/20 special
More TOP STORIES News