Grass fire contained near Carquinez Bridge in Vallejo, fire crews say

HAPPENING NOW: A grass fire in Vallejo, near the Carquinez Bridge. This is a photo from our live Mt. Tam camera.



One lane on eastbound I-80 on the bridge is blocked right now because of the fire. pic.twitter.com/JHWNOw0GX4 — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) April 9, 2022

#WaterviewCommand reporting fire fully contained, all forward progress stopped. https://t.co/uAdHT0cWoq — Vallejo Firefighters Association (@VallejoFire) April 9, 2022

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Fire crews are battled a three-alarm fire near the Carquinez Bridge on Saturday. The Vallejo fire department says it is now fully contained.The California Highway patrol had issued a sigalert. The number four and five lanes were closed on east bound Interstate 80 with traffic backing up into Contra Costa County.Smoke drifted into Crockett.This comes as a red Flag Warning was issued for Northern California including Solano County.