Vallejo police shoot, injure armed robbery suspect following chase

VALLEJO, Calif. -- Police in Vallejo on Monday morning shot and injured a robbery suspect, the department said.

Officers were responding around 11:43 a.m. to a reported armed robbery in the 3400 block of Sonoma Boulevard. Police began to pursue a vehicle they said matched that of the suspect and were led on a short chase that ended when the driver crashed into another vehicle, Vallejo Police said.

According to police, the suspect exited the car and began to run on foot, with officers in pursuit. The Vallejo Police Department then said an officer-involved shooting took place, without providing any information about why or how they were led to shoot the suspect.

According to VPD, a handgun was allegedly recovered at the scene.

The suspect sustained at least one gunshot wound that "appears to not be life-threatening," according to Vallejo Police spokesperson Sgt. Rashad Hollis.

A criminal investigation has been launched by the Solano County Major Crimes Task Force, Hollis said, adding that his department is committed to "maximum transparency" about the shooting.

Police in Vallejo shot another suspect in June, also wounding him.

The force just entered into a stipulated agreement in October with California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office over the department's history of lethal shootings of suspects, among other concerns.

