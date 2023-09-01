Family plans action after Vallejo officer who shot, killed Sean Monterrosa in 2020 gets job back

The Monterrosa family is planning action after fired Vallejo police officer Jarrett Tonn who shot, killed 22-year-old Sean in 2020, is reinstated.

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Family and friends of a man shot and killed by a Vallejo police officer are furious that the former officer is getting his job back.

Sean Monterrosa was killed by Officer Jarrett Tonn in 2020.

Tonn was terminated after the shooting. But, the termination was just overturned.

Now, the Monterrosa family, their attorney, and advocates are calling the community to stand together.

They plan to speak out at the Vallejo City Council meeting on Sept. 12.

"We're here to overrule that decision. We've decided as a community that decision cannot stand," said Monterrosa family attorney Lee Merritt.

"We're calling community to show up and pack the room to demand that he does not get his job back to not be reinstated. And also, we're demanding the release of the badge bending report," said Ashley Monterrosa, Sean Monterrosa's sister.

Merritt says he's also setting aside his own money and also starting a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for a private security force to monitor Officer Tonn's actions in the community.

"We're going to identify the location that Jarrett Tonn has been assigned to police. We are going to police the community from him," said Merritt.

