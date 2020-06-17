Family of man killed by Vallejo police wants body camera video released

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Pressure is building in Vallejo for the police department to release the body cam video of the recent shooting and killing of 22-year-old Sean Monterrosa.
Police responded to a looting call at Walgreens earlier this month. Monterrosa appeared to be running to a getaway vehicle, then stopped, got on his knees, and put his hands above his waist.
He was fatally shot a short time later. Officers say they thought he had a gun, but it was actually a hammer.
"Release the footage, release the footage for sure and stop hiding," says Michelle Monterrosa, who is Sean's older sister. His younger sister is speaking up as well, saying "Why they probably don't want to release the footage is because they know they messed up and there is no justification for executing my brother at this point."
In a rare move San Francisco supervisors passed a resolution urging Vallejo to release that body camera video.
"The chief made these statements that Monterrosa was in a certain position and we want to see if that is true or not particularly in light that the police association has attempted to contradict that," says John Burris who represents Monterrosa's family.
The police union has now filed for a restraining order to block the release of the officer's name who fired the shot.
As all this is happening, Touro University in Vallejo has announced they will no longer be allowing the Vallejo Police Department to train on their campus.
Not a shock says Burris, "There is a 22-year-old kid who is now dead who appeared to be surrendering and he is shot down in cold blood."
In a City of Vallejo special meeting Tuesday night to discuss police reform, there was little to no talk of the Sean Monterrosa shooting outside of the public comments.
Sean's sister's say they want justice, "This is a black and brown issue. You know we're tired of police murdering us, it's time to have some accountability."
The City of Vallejo did tweet that they oppose the Vallejo Police Association's filing to keep the name of the officer private. They are in favor of releasing the name.
There is a court hearing on this matter later this summer.
