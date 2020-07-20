26-year-old woman arrested after allegedly stabbing, killing mother in Vallejo, police say

VALLEJO, Calif. -- A 49-year-old New Orleans woman is dead and her son critically injured early Sunday morning, after being stabbed by a woman who police say is the female victim's daughter.

Police arrested a 26-year-old woman outside a residence in the 100 Block of Byron Street in Vallejo shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday, after she allegedly stabbed her mother and her 25-year-old brother.

Both the female victim and the suspect are from New Orleans; the 25-year-old man lives in Vallejo.

The man was listed in critical condition Sunday afternoon.

The stabbing suspect, arrested on suspicion of murder and of attempted murder, had suffered puncture wounds herself, and was hospitalized Sunday in stable condition.

Neither of the victims' names nor the name of the suspect, was released Sunday afternoon.

Two children of the male victim, an infant and 3-year-old, were found inside the residence. The children are now with other members of the family, police said.

Police released little other information Sunday about this killing.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to contact Vallejo PD Detective Kevin Rose at (707) 651-7146 or Detective Jason Scott at 707-648-4531.
