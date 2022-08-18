Vallejo mom working 2 jobs to make ends meet after being robbed of rent money

A Vallejo mother of two who works two jobs to make ends meet was followed from the bank and robbed of her rent money.

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- On most days, you can find Yolanda Guerrero hard at work cleaning people's homes.

But on August 8, the mom of two's life was turned upside down after she was and her daughter were robbed.

We caught up with Guerrero and her daughter Tomasa- who helped translate for her mother.

"She said why did it happen to her because she works really hard," Tomasa said.

Tomasa tells ABC7 News that on that day, they went to a Wells Fargo in Vallejo where they took out about $2,400 in cash to pay their rent.

After leaving the bank, they stopped at a local RV park, not knowing they had been followed.

But once inside the park's leasing office, security footage shows at least two people accessing their unlocked car and stealing the Guerrero's money.

"Instead of them working hard too to earn the money, they have to steal from other people that actually work hard," Guerrero said.

The financial hit to the family has been huge.

Tomasa says her mom is now working two jobs trying to make back everything they lost.

"She wakes up at 5:30 a.m. and all the way to 10 p.m., she takes care of these kids. And then from 10 a.m. to 5:30 or 6 p.m., she cleans houses," she said.

But the Guerreros say they're not just speaking out to make their story heard. They also want to warn other people so they too don't become victims.

After the robbery, Tomasa says her mom filed a police report with the Vallejo Police Department.

While nothing has come of that yet, the pair tell ABC7 News they've heard of other Latino families in Vallejo who have also been followed and robbed in a similar fashion.

Vallejo police say they cannot confirm that any suspect was targeting a specific group of people.

"We feel bad for the other people too because they work hard too to earn the money. And for them to steal it at any moment," Guerrero said.

But despite the hardship that the family is now enduring, they say they're happy it wasn't worse.

Finding a silver lining in an otherwise dark moment.

"At least nothing happened bad to us, because they probably could have had guns or any bad arms," Guerrero said.

