Video shows woman thrown to ground during robbery outside Oakland senior living facility

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11585073" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An Asian-owned business owner is speaking out about a brazen daytime assault and robbery at gunpoint outside his building in Oakland's Little Saigon.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police are looking for a person who attacked and robbed a woman while she was unloading groceries in the parking lot of a senior living facility in Oakland.Video shows the scary incident from March 5, which happened a few blocks from Children's Fairyland.The victim was unloading her groceries when the suspect came up, grabbed the bag out of her hands and threw her to the ground.Police said the suspect then left the area in an awaiting vehicle.This happened at the end of 28th Street near Broadway.ABC7's Dion Lim spoke to the 70-year-old woman, who says she was targeted because she's Asian. The woman says she was not seriously injured.This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD's Robbery Section at (510) 238-3326.