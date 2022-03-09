Video shows woman thrown to ground during robbery outside Oakland senior living facility

EXCLUSIVE: Bizarre theft turned food fight in SF Walgreens raises questions of public safety
Video shows the scary incident from March 5, which happened a few blocks from Children's Fairyland.
The victim was unloading her groceries when the suspect came up, grabbed the bag out of her hands and threw her to the ground.
Police said the suspect then left the area in an awaiting vehicle.
VIDEO: Couple assaulted and robbed at gunpoint in front of their store in Oakland's Little Saigon
This happened at the end of 28th Street near Broadway.
ABC7's Dion Lim spoke to the 70-year-old woman, who says she was targeted because she's Asian. The woman says she was not seriously injured.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD's Robbery Section at (510) 238-3326.
