Cecily Aguilar, only living suspect in Vanessa Guillen's murder, set to be sentenced

WACO, Texas -- Cecily Aguilar, the lone surviving suspect in Vanessa Guillen's murder, will be sentenced on Monday in Waco, Texas.

Aguilar pleaded guilty in November 2022 to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of false statement or representation.

Aguilar admitted to helping her boyfriend, Specialist Aaron Robinson, dismember and dispose of Guillen's body near the Leon River in 2020.

Guillen, a 20-year-old Fort Hood Army Specialist from Houston, disappeared in April of that year. Her remains were found two months later.

Fort Hood was renamed Fort Cavazos in May, after the Army's first Hispanic four-star general Richard Edward Cavazos.

Robinson was one of the last people in touch with Guillen based on cellphone records, according to court documents.

He died by suicide before her body was found.

A grand jury indicted Aguilar on federal charges after a Texas judge denied her attorenys' motion asking that her confession in the crime be thrown out.

The indictment also accused Aguilar and Robinson of making false statements to prevent themselves from being charged with any crime.

Prosecutors said Guillen was bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Robinson in the armory of the Killeen, Texas, military base, on April 22, 2020, according to the criminal complaint.

After her death, Guillen's family pushed the most powerful military in the world to change because of what happened.

Before she was killed, her family said she told them she was being sexually harassed by a superior.

A U.S. Army investigation determined that Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed by a supervisor, and that the leaders in her unit did not take appropriate action after she stepped forward.

The family has since sought to reform the way the military handles sexual assault and harassment cases since her death.

Aguilar faces 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Guillen's family is expected to hold a march outside of the Waco federal courthouse.

