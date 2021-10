SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The body of a boy found in Las Vegas was misidentified.Police say a mother had identified the body as her 8-year-old son after seeing the sketches of him on TV, but that child was later found camping with his father in Utah.Now, police are once again trying to identify the body found off of Nevada State Route 160.Hikers discovered the body behind a bush on Friday.Police say they believe the boy is about 10 years old and Hispanic.