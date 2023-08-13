SF firefighters help move student into dorms after grandparents' car rolls over

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco firefighters helped some grandparents in need Friday.

The two were moving their granddaughter into San Francisco State University housing when they accidentally rolled their vehicle. Both were transported with minor injuries, according to officials.

When they said they were very concerned that their granddaughter wouldn't get her personal belongings and move in on time, Station 19 stepped up to the plate and assured the grandparents they would help make it happen.

"Great work by Station 19!" SFFD said on social media.