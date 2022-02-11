Tourist robbed, shot in SoCal after being followed by 2 suspects wearing ski masks, police say

Los Angeles police said the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. a couple of blocks east of the pier.
The victim, who was visiting from out-of-state, was walking with his girlfriend back to their rental car when they were approached by two suspects who had followed them from the beach, police said.
Police said the suspects, who were wearing black ski masks, got out of their car and demanded the man's Cartier watch. When the tourist refused to hand over the watch, police say he was shot in the leg.
The suspects then fled the scene.
The shooting victim went to a hospital but his condition is unknown.
A description of the suspects was not immediately available.