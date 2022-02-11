Tourist robbed, shot in SoCal after being followed by 2 suspects wearing ski masks, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11189077" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Bay Area hobby photographer is sharing his terrifying story after he was followed all the way from San Francisco to Fremont and robbed at gunpoint.

VENICE, LOS ANGELES -- A tourist was shot and wounded during a robbery near the popular Venice Beach in Southern California Wednesday afternoon after he was followed by two suspects, police said.Los Angeles police said the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. a couple of blocks east of the pier.The victim, who was visiting from out-of-state, was walking with his girlfriend back to their rental car when they were approached by two suspects who had followed them from the beach, police said.Police said the suspects, who were wearing black ski masks, got out of their car and demanded the man's Cartier watch. When the tourist refused to hand over the watch, police say he was shot in the leg.The suspects then fled the scene.The shooting victim went to a hospital but his condition is unknown.A description of the suspects was not immediately available.