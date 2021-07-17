EXCLUSIVE: San Francisco couple violently robbed by men with assault rifle after being followed home

"There was a point where I thought they were going to kill my husband," says the woman in surveillance video who requested her identity be protected along with the exact location of where the terrifying incident occurred Tuesday afternoon.
She and her husband were driving home after shopping at Stonestown Galleria when they suddenly noticed a sedan following them. The sedan then rear-ends the couple's vehicle and what's when the chaos begins.
VIDEO: Tourists suffer black eyes, bruises after attack in Emeryville parking garage
"I get out of the car and at one point I see they have guns so I told my husband to run," says the woman who, through tears explains she is a mother of two and never imagined something like this to happen.
Two suspects tackle her husband to the ground as she pleads for them not to hurt him. The men then steal an iPhone, car keys and a Rolex watch.
When asked what was going through her head during the 15 seconds of terror, the woman begins tearing up.
"I definitely don't want to lose my family and I don't want my kids to lose their dad."
VIDEO: San Francisco man carjacked and kidnapped, forced to jump out of moving car
This isn't the first time we've seen criminals follow a potential target. In April, ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim reported on a woman who was followed from the Richmond to the Sunset and attacked for her handbag and jewelry. Within that same week a father was held at gunpoint outside his Concord home after being followed home from lunch in Walnut Creek.
Despite being unable to sleep, terrified the perpetrators will come back the woman is grateful to the homeowners who provided these videos to police.
RELATED: What is San Francisco doing to fight organized retail theft? SFPD and DA Chesa Boudin respond
She is choosing to share her story in hopes it saves someone else from suffering through the same nightmare.
"As a mom of two, I want to protect my family. I want people to know what happened to me and to be aware to protect their families. So if the same thing happens please don't get out of your car. Please call 911."
SFPD's search for the three suspects continues.