Veterans Day parades and activities in Bay Area | List

- 9 a.m. Brisbane will hold a Veterans Day flag-raising event with former Mayor W. Clarke Conway. In-person: Community Park Gazebo, 11 Old County Road, Brisbane
- 9 a.m. The Marin County United Veterans Council and the Marin County Veterans Service Office will hold and outdoor, public, in-person Veterans Day celebration. Concludes with the playing of "taps" at 11:11 a.m. At Military Memorials by Marin Center, 10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael.
- 10 a.m. Fairfield will hold a Veterans Day commemoration ceremony and parade. Grand Marshal will be Brigadier General John C. Flournoy, Commander of the 349th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base.
--10 a.m. Commemoration: Downtown theatre, 1035 Texas St., Fairfield
--12:30 p.m. Parade: Downtown Fairfield, Texas Street, Fairfield
- 10 a.m. Mare Island Naval Cemetery will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony. 167 O'hara Court, Vallejo
- 10:30 a.m. The Redwood City Downtown Lions Club will hold a Veterans Day celebration. Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway St., Redwood City
- 10:30 a.m. The Walnut Creek Concert Band will play a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts today. The performance will include the traditional salute to all Armed forces. The ceremony is free and starts at 11:00 this morning. Doors open at 10:30.
- 11 a.m. Vallejo Veterans Day event. Vallejo Veterans Memorial Park, behind city hall, 555 Santa Clara St., Vallejo
- 11 a.m. The USS Hornet will hold a Veterans Day event. Includes alameda mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft, Alameda County Supervisor Richard Valle, and CA Rear Admiral Brian Penoyer. 707 W Hornet Ave, Pier 3, Alameda
- 11 a.m. Danville Veterans Day observance program. Note: building will open at 9 a.m. with World War II displays featuring military memorabilia, and historical artifacts, and outdoor displays of a Huey helicopter, F8 jet cockpit and military vehicles. Veterans Memorial Building, 400 Hartz Ave., Danville
- Noon: Petaluma will hold a Veterans Day celebration. Note: parade and flyover starts at 1 p.m. Note: road closures and traffic expected. Event/parade start: Walnut Park, 201 Fourth St., Petaluma
- Noon: Veterans Day parade in San Jose on Highway 87 and Santa Clara Street. It will travel to Market Street and streets in the parade area will be closed. The theme for this year is "Heroes in Motion." Our media partner, the Mercury News, reports the parade will feature more than 70 units.
- 1 p.m. Veterans are invited to check out some free art in San Francisco today. The Museum of Modern Art is holding a free day for vets and their families. They can see the museum's newest exhibit, Joan Mitchell. It features over 80 works of art that draw on landscape, memory, poetry, and music. SF MOMA is open today from 1 to 8 p.m.
Veterans Day parades and activities in Bay Area | List
Several parades, events and activities are scheduled for Veterans Day in the Bay Area. Here's a full list:
VETERANS DAY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News