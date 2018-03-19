YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims

EMBED </>More Videos

Speakers at Yountville memorial service (1 of 9)

Father of Yountville victim to other families: 'Our hearts ache for you'

The father of Jennifer Gonzalez Shushereba spoke at the memorial service for the Yountville shooting victims.

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
A "Celebration of Life" was held on Wednesday to remember the three women -- Dr. Jennifer Gray Golick, Christine Loeber and Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba -- who died at a veterans center in Yountville. Here's a look at the speakers at the memorial service.

Click here for the latest stories and videos on the Yountville veterans home shooting.

VIDEO: Father of Yountville victim to other families: 'Our hearts ache for you'
EMBED More News Videos

The father of Jennifer Gonzalez Shushereba spoke at the memorial service for the Yountville shooting victims.


VIDEO: Pathway Home graduate honors vets at Yountville shooting victims' memorial
EMBED More News Videos

The graduates of Pathway Home rose up to a roar of applause as U.S. Marine Corps veteran and fellow grad Zach Skiles called on them to stand and be recognized during a memorial for the victims of the Yountville shooting.


VIDEO: Keith Armstrong on Yountville shooting: 'This is not what veterans are'
EMBED More News Videos

VITAL and Student Affairs Health Program SF Veterans Affairs Health Care System Director Keith Armstrong spoke at the memorial for the three Yountville shooting victims, making it clear that what happened on March 9 was not representative of all veterans.


VIDEO: Pathway Home's Dorothy Salmon: Yountville victims' legacy will keep program going
EMBED More News Videos

At a memorial for the three women killed in the Yountville veterans home shooting, Pathway Home Board of Director Chair Dorothy Salmon honored the victims, saying their legacy will keep the program going.


VIDEO: Mayor John Dunbar: Yountville victims had 'unwavering commitment' to helping others
EMBED More News Videos

At a memorial for the three women killed in the Yountville veterans home shooting, Mayor John Dunbar said the three victims had an "unwavering commitment to helping others."


VIDEO: Veterans Home Chaplain Ira Book says Yountville victims were 'truly heroes'
EMBED More News Videos

At a memorial for the three women killed in the Yountville veterans home shooting, Chaplain Ira Book honored the victims, calling them leaders of their family, who were unafraid and were proud to serve those who served.


VIDEO: Rep. Mike Thompson on Yountville victims: 'Service was their calling'
EMBED More News Videos

At a memorial for the three women killed in the Yountville veterans home shooting, Congressman Mike Thompson honored the victims and also used the service as a platform to discuss gun violence.


VIDEO: CA Dept. of Veterans Affairs Secretary says Yountville victims now join the ranks of our heroes
EMBED More News Videos

At a memorial for the three women killed in the Yountville veterans home shooting, CA Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Dr. Vito Imbasciani saluted the victims for how they lived and how they served.


VIDEO: Dr. Carolyn Clancy: Yountville victims will 'continue to inspire us'
EMBED More News Videos

The Veterans Health Administration Executive in Charge Dr. Carolyn Clancy spoke at the memorial for the Yountville shooting victims, saying she knows the three victims would want those who serve veterans to carry on this important work with honor and pride as they did.

Click here for the latest stories and videos on the Yountville veterans home shooting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Yountville veterans home shootingmemorialYountville
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Help for veterans of all eras, and their families
YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING
Pathway Home in Yountville will not reopen after shooting
VIDEO: Watch the memorial for the Yountville shooting victims
Moving memorial honors victims of Yountville shooting
VIDEO: Keith Armstrong on Yountville shooting: 'This is not what veterans are'
More Yountville veterans home shooting
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News