Vigil held for pregnant mother of 2 killed in Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A vigil was held Saturday night to honor the life of a pregnant woman shot and killed in front of her Oakland apartment complex.

Misty Smith Walton leaves behind two sons -- 8 and 11 years old -- and was six months pregnant with a girl.

Relatives say Walton and her husband came outside because her car alarm was going off and they were both shot.

RELATED: Pregnant mother of 2 shot to death outside home in Oakland

The vigil was held at the same spot where Walton was killed.

Neighbor Suzanne Robinson read a letter from Walton's sister at the vigil.

"Our hearts will forever be broken by this senseless tragedy. Our communities our suffering by losing our loved ones to gun violence in the streets of Oakland. These stories are heard so much it's become the norm."

Walton's funeral was Friday.

Her husband survived the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklanddeadly shootingfatal shootingvigilpregnant woman
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Pregnant mother of 2 shot to death in Oakland
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg launches presidential bid
Union City police search for suspects in fatal shooting of 2 young boys
Boys, ages 11 and 14, killed in shooting near Union City elementary school: Police
OPD officers save 18-year-old from overdose with Narcan
Harrowing account of nursing student who witnessed BART stabbing
Teen's wrestling career in doubt after his prosthetic legs are stolen
Show More
Big Game: Garbers' late touchdown lifts Cal past Stanford 24-20
Edible Arrangements selling CBD-infused edibles
Thanksgiving food donations in high demand in South Bay
UC leaders support dropping use of SAT, ACT from admissions requirement
Taylor Swift could make history at the American Music Awards
More TOP STORIES News