Vigil held for pregnant mother of 2 killed in Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A vigil was held Saturday night to honor the life of a pregnant woman shot and killed in front of her Oakland apartment complex.Misty Smith Walton leaves behind two sons -- 8 and 11 years old -- and was six months pregnant with a girl.Relatives say Walton and her husband came outside because her car alarm was going off and they were both shot.The vigil was held at the same spot where Walton was killed.Neighbor Suzanne Robinson read a letter from Walton's sister at the vigil."Our hearts will forever be broken by this senseless tragedy. Our communities our suffering by losing our loved ones to gun violence in the streets of Oakland. These stories are heard so much it's become the norm."Walton's funeral was Friday.Her husband survived the shooting.