Yountville offers safe art, wine and dining experiences during COVID-19

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- The charming town of Yountville offers several safe activities for visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors to Yountville can walk amongst art pieces on Yountville's Art Walk, sip cabernet sauvignon at Handwritten Wines and enjoy tapas at Coqueta.
Walk amongst impressive art pieces on Yountville's Art Walk and discover the story behind some of the most unique sculptures in the world. Scan the QR code located on each sculpture's identification plaque to hear a description of the piece and learn about the artist who created it.
If you like what you see, feel free to purchase as most of the art is for sale. Visit here for more information.
Handwritten Wines is known as a gathering point for passionate lovers of both wine and the literary arts. The owners of Handwritten believe that, just as each person's handwriting is unique, so is each wine and vintage.
Schedule an appointment to sip exclusive wines daily between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.. Go here for more information.
Address:
6494 Washington Street
Yountville, CA 94599
Coqueta Napa Valley offers a modern interpretation of traditional Spanish tapas with a touch of California. The restaurant represents Chef Michael Chiarello and his team's exploration and interpretation of Spanish Cuisine, wine and inspired cocktails, while highlighting the bounty of Northern California. Visit this page to view the menu and book a reservation.
Address:
6525 Washington Street
Yountville, CA 94599
