2020 presidential election

2020 Election: Poll determines voting preference based on common first names

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you think your name correlates with the candidate you support?

The New York Times and Siena College did a deep dive on this topic.

They conducted polls in almost every battleground state and created a large database of likely voters and their preferences. The data had names of more than 17,000 likely voters in 18 states and which presidential candidate they prefer since Sept. 2020.

RELATED: Will loser of the 2020 presidential election accept the result and concede?

The report looked at more than 100 first names.

In short, they found that Richard, Thomas, William and Nancy were most likely to support President Trump.

Karen, Barbara, Lisa, Patricia, Deborah and Samuel were most likely to support Biden.

The names Joseph and Paul were tied for Trump and Biden.

Here's a longer list:

TRUMP:


Donald, Jason, Ronald, Janet, Brian, Scott, Aaron, Ryan, Cheryl, Timothy, Betty, Richard, Debra, Jerry, Gregory, Kenneth, Joshua, Donna, Thomas, Douglas, Mark, Charles, Larry, William, Daniel, Nancy, Russell, Jonathan, Dennis, Michael, Robert, Nicholas, Matthew, James, Jennifer, Brenda, Gary, Joyce, Andrew, Ashley, Diane, Kevin, Jeffrey, Kimberly, Pamela, John, Virginia, Jessica, Julie, Angela, Christine, Linda, Steven, George, David, Edward

BIDEN:


Christopher, Amanda, Peter, Michelle, Mary, Raymond, Susan, Sharon, Carol, Elizabeth, Carolyn, Melissa, Lisa, Patricia, Ann, Laura, Samuel, Deborah, Sandra, Marilyn, Nicole, Stephanie, Barbara, Justin, Stephen, Katherine, Cynthia, Shirley, Amy, Eric, Karen, Judith, Rebecca, Maria, Anthony, Kathleen, Jacob, Heather, Jane, Margaret, Catherine, Dorothy, Patrick, Sarah

Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvote 2020joe biden2020 presidential electionelectionpresident donald trumppoll
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Where Joe Biden stands on key 2020 issues
Where Trump stands on key 2020 issues
127K drive-thru votes in Harris Co. will count, federal judge rules
VIDEO: Trump supporters parade past Marin City Biden rally
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF voters could break turnout record
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
VIDEO: Trump supporters parade past Marin City Biden rally
Map shows every Bay Area voting location
Record-breaking voter turnout recorded in Santa Clara Co.
Will loser of the presidential election accept the result?
Show More
127K drive-thru votes in Harris Co. will count, federal judge rules
Early voting shatters records in Calif.
Bay Area could get first taste of autumn rain this weekend
Trump, Biden stop in key states as 2020 campaigns near end
Salt Life founder charged in death of 18-year-old woman
More TOP STORIES News