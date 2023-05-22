VP Kamala Harris stops in Bay Area to discuss semiconductor research and development

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) -- Vice President and Oakland native Kamala Harris is back in the Bay Area Monday.

The Vice President will make a stop at Applied Materials in Sunnyvale, according to the company's Facebook page.

Applied Materials has said it is making an investment to build the world's largest and most advanced facility for semiconductor technology.

That facility is expected to be done in early 2026.

ABC7 News will be streaming VP Harris' arrival to the Bay Area, as well as a roundtable discussion and her remarks. You can watch in the stream above.