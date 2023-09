An electrical VTA bus caught fire at the transportation agency's Cerone Bus Yard on Zanker Road in San Jose Friday, according to a spokesperson.

VTA electrical bus fire in North San Jose prompts building evacuations, spokesperson says

VTA says that no passengers were on board the bus and no injuries have been reported.

Two of the nearby VTA campus buildings were evacuated.

