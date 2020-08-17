VTA makes it safe to ride public transportation during coronavirus pandemic

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) continues to clean and sanitize all vehicles and facilities to keep passengers safe while riding public transportation during COVID-19.
"I clean the buses as I would expect them to be cleaned if my family were riding the buses," said Michael Belnap, Service Worker for VTA.
The Silicon Valley-based public transportation system cleans and sanitizes all vehicles and facilities based on CDC recommendations. Trains, Access Paratransit vehicles and transit facilities are cleaned every day, and buses are sanitized at the transit centers, as well as before and after they come into the yard.
"Everybody that I work with at my yard is taking every precaution," said VTA Bus Driver Alicia Prieto. We wear face masks, we make sure we social distance, we're doing testing so we can stay safe ourselves, so we don't bring anything to the work environment."
For more information on how VTA is keeping employees and passengers safe during COVID-19, visit this page.
