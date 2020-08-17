localish

VTA makes it safe to ride public transportation during coronavirus pandemic

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) continues to clean and sanitize all vehicles and facilities to keep passengers safe while riding public transportation during COVID-19.

"I clean the buses as I would expect them to be cleaned if my family were riding the buses," said Michael Belnap, Service Worker for VTA.

The Silicon Valley-based public transportation system cleans and sanitizes all vehicles and facilities based on CDC recommendations. Trains, Access Paratransit vehicles and transit facilities are cleaned every day, and buses are sanitized at the transit centers, as well as before and after they come into the yard.

"Everybody that I work with at my yard is taking every precaution," said VTA Bus Driver Alicia Prieto. We wear face masks, we make sure we social distance, we're doing testing so we can stay safe ourselves, so we don't bring anything to the work environment."

For more information on how VTA is keeping employees and passengers safe during COVID-19, visit this page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysanta claracoronavirus californiapublic transportationbuscoronaviruslocalish bay areavtacovid 19 pandemiclocalishcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOCALISH
A museum dedicated to Yosemite climbing is opening
Explore the quiet trails of Kings Canyon National Park
Where to find the freshest hot dogs in town!
Watch as this firefighter sets a burpee world record!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E says rolling blackouts likely tonight
5 counties added, 1 removed from COVID-19 watch list
Santa Cruz Co. removed from watch list, Newsom says
Everything to know about the 2020 Democratic National Convention
3.3 earthquake strikes near Milpitas
Here's when Bay Area heat wave will end
Fast-moving brush fire explodes in Napa Co.
Show More
Woman's TikTok video of Hudson River dive triggers backlash
Michelle Obama to highlight Biden's character in DNC speech
Fires near Sunol burn 1,700 acres, evacuation warning issued
Alameda County Fairgrounds host drive-thru zoo
More thunderstorms hit Bay Area as heat wave continues
More TOP STORIES News