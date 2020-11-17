Shopping

Walmart resuming standard policy for in-store returns

By Samantha Chatman

In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo a shopper loads her car after shopping at a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

CHICAGO -- Walmart customers who've been unable to return items during the COVID-19 pandemic are getting good news as the company has officially gone back to its standard return policy.

Back in April, the company stopped accepting store returns and exchanges on items like food, paper goods, cleaning supplies, clothing and beauty products.

Many customers were not happy about the change.

Walmart said, "the temporary return policy helped the company meet state and local capacity restrictions and allowed them to implement social distancing protocols at our customer service desk."

That return mandate has now been lifted.

For more information on Walmart's return policy, visit https://corporate.walmart.com/policies#return-policy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingrefundu.s. & worldwalmartconsumer
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small businesses hit breaking point as Newsom issues new lockdown
Bay Area doctors prepare for hospital surge amid COVID-19 spike
Track rain on Live Doppler 7
Here's what move into purple tier means for school districts
CA mom unable to feed kids after EDD freezes legitimate account
40 counties move backward on CA reopening map
COVID-19 updates: Contra Costa Co. urges families to get tested before Thanksgiving
Show More
Over 1 million US kids have been diagnosed with COVID-19
Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
'Writing on the wall' for more COVID-19 restrictions, UCSF doc says
40 CA counties move to more restrictive tiers amid COVID-19 spike
More TOP STORIES News