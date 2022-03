Walnut Creek Polish School students sending solidarity messages to kids in Ukraine

EMBED >More News Videos Em Nguyen reports on the Russian airstrike last week that blasted open a Mariupol theater, killing about 300 people.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- From toddlers to teenagers, students at a Polish School in Walnut Creek are putting their support behind the children of Ukraine "We were writing like, "we're with you, take care, we're on your side, we've got your back," said Sebastian Lesniak, a young Polish School student.The plan is to send hand-written messages of solidarity to Poland in hopes of getting them into the hands of Ukrainian children."We've made lots of arts and crafts,'" said Dominika Urrutia. "We've been learning that Ukraine is our neighbor."There are more than 130 students enrolled at the Polish School, where they learn everything from the language to traditional dance."All of us have family in Poland and some of us even family and friends in Ukraine," said Karolina Mancino, a member of the school board, adding teachers are focusing lessons on Ukraine. "We need to talk about it because it's something very important.And the students are eager to learn and help."Today we learned about how Poland stands with Ukraine and about how we can help," said 9-year-old Kuba Adams.When asked how he feels about the war, Sebastian Lesniak said, "It makes me uncomfortable because maybe the next time Russia attacks it might be our country because that's the next country that's next to Ukraine."Feelings of fear and frustration expressed in the students' writing and drawings."I feel angry because why would someone start a war? There's no need for it right now because we were at peace and I think it's unnecessary and horrible," said Maksym FilipowskiDoing all they can to help the children of Ukraine, even asking to share a message in the moment, "Slava Ukraini!"