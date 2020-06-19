race in america

Walnut Creek protest: Business owner wants to change street name to Black Lives Matter Way

By
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Walnut Creek Mayor Loella Haskew surveyed the damage in front of her home.

"They did damage to our sprinkler system," said Haskew, who also pointed out spilled paint, crushed plants and dents in her garage and front doors.

RELATED: Protesters march to mayor's house in Walnut Creek

Haskew and her husband were not home, warned to leave by police, Wednesday evening before dozens of demonstrators showed up for a loud protest, one that included the burning of a law enforcement flag in Haskew's driveway.

And while the mayor told us she is sympathetic to the larger movement, she's a bit shaken that it came to her front door.

"It's disconcerting," said Haskew. "I think it damages the goal of what they were trying to proclaim. It was very upsetting to my neighbors. It was late at night."



Mostly known for its shopping and restaurants, Walnut Creek has become a hotbed of protest in recent weeks and in some cases looting.

And while things had calmed, some business owners were frustrated they had to put the boards back up for another round Wednesday.

Still, one business owner has written an open letter to the city asking that a permanent Black Lives Matter mural be painted on a stretch of roadway in front of his building, Bonanza Street, and he wants the name changed to Black Lives Matter Way.

RELATED: Walnut Creek police explain use of curfews, tear gas after protests turned violent

"We'd like to see that we send a good message," said Payam Zamani, owner of One Planet. "The message could be a message of solidarity, that we really care about what's going in the country and the injustices that our black brothers and sisters have faced for so many years."

The mayor says the idea that will be taken up by a newly-formed city council committee on racial equity.

"Black Lives Matter," said Haskew. "We're going to let them figure out what the right thing is to encourage the end result, which is turning Walnut Creek into what we want it to be."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywalnut creekblack lives matterprotestbusinessstreet renamingrace in americathe mayor
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Portraits of former Confederate leaders removed from U.S. Capitol
What is Juneteenth? Its history, celebrations and future
Trump says his actions made Juneteenth 'very famous'
Atlanta police insist they can still handle emergencies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 risk calculator: Safe, risky things to do as CA reopens
California mandates masks amid COVID-19 pandemic
Oakland police, FBI investigating after 'fake body hanging from noose' found near Lake Merritt
Man allegedly killed Chicago woman after finding out she was transgender
iPhone shortcut can automatically record police interactions
American Airlines bans activist who refused to wear face mask
Building a Better Bay Area: Open for Business Week
Show More
New app helps promote Black-owned businesses in Bay Area
Columbus statue removed at Coit Tower in SF
Going to UC Berkeley in the fall? Here's what you need to know
Coronavirus: California issues statewide order to wear face coverings in high-risk settings
Getting Answers Live at 3 p.m.: ABC7 News special coverage of Bay Area events
More TOP STORIES News