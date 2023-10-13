Walt Disney's childhood home in Chicago will open its doors to the public for the first time ever as part of Open House Chicago.

Walt Disney's childhood home in Chicago opens doors to public for first time

CHICAGO -- Walt Disney's birthplace and childhood home in Chicago will open its doors to the public for the first time ever this weekend as part of Open House Chicago.

The Chicago Architecture Center is holding Open House Chicago on Saturday October 14 and Sunday October 15, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Walt Disney's childhood Chicago home renovated to original look

Walt Disney's father built the Hermosa house for just $800 and Walt filled it with magic.

"Walt Disney was an example that, you know, if you come from humble beginnings, if you work hard, you follow your dreams. You could change the world," said Rey Colon, Walt Disney Birthplace project director.

Walt was born in a room in the two-story house in 1901. He was homeschool, which Colon said allowed his creativity to bloom.

"He had the opportunity to be creative, to play, to learn," Colon said.

RELATED: Walt Disney's 116th birthday celebrated at Chicago childhood home

Colon said outside the house, the Disneys were staples in the community, often involved in multiple businesses and the church.

"His parents also were provided good guidance for them. I mean, you see in the picture behind me, they're dressed in their Sunday best going to church," he said.

Colon said their faith and values kept the home full of laughter and some surprises too, including hidden compartments for important papers.

Colon also said the house set the Disney family, and Walt up for success. Now it's open to the public for the first time.

"The Disneys were ordinary people, who did extraordinary things," said Colon.

Along with this weekend's open house, you can also celebrate 100 years of Disney at the Disney100 Exhibition in Logan Square in November.

Please note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station