'They're terrorists': Warriors' Steve Kerr, Draymond Green question inequities in handling of Washington, DC riots

Kerr did not shy away from questioning how different people are treated in the U.S.
"You see the Capitol stormed without repercussion," Kerr said. "At the same time is the officers in the Jacob Blake shooting were not charged. It is such a blatant contrast in how people are treated in this country, based on the color of their skin."
The Warriors coach went on to say how what transpired in Washington, D.C. was a "blatant display of inequity" in the U.S.
"You know thousands of white people can storm the Capitol and not face any sort of obstruction from police," he said. "But, heaven forbid, a 12-year-old black boy carrying a toy gun in the park, or a 15-year-old black boy walk home from a store with a bag of Skittles, or a young black male run through a neighborhood on a jog. Heaven forbid any of those things happen."
He asked why it's okay for "traitors" to storm the Capitol without action from law enforcement.
"But, it's okay for thousands of traitors, basically, storming the Capitol, and we're not going to put up any resistance?" Kerr asked. "We're just going to allow it, so a blatant, blatant display of the inequity in our country."
Warriors forward Draymond Green shared similar frustrations, saying he thinks the NBA is doing what it can, but that there needs to be change among lawmakers in the U.S.
"This, it just goes to show that police insist on what's built in against black and brown people," he said "And, that's the reason those reactions are different. That's the reason someone can walk or run or bust their way through or whatever, into the Speaker of the House office and put their feet on desks, like they are sitting at home on their couch. And, nothing happens."
Green went on to say what happened Wednesday at the nation's Capitol was a terrorist attack, not a protest.
"Stop calling them people, protesters," he said. "They're terrorists. They are not protesters."
"Storming into a building and busting out windows and carrying podiums and all that other stuff, that's not a protest. That's a terrorist attack," Green later said.
