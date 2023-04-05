No limits to dedication from Warriors' super fan living with cerebral palsy

Brendan Walsh, a Warriors super fan living with cerebral palsy, hasn't missed a home game in his adult life, no matter how limited his mobility is.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors are hitting the home court for the final time this regular season on Tuesday night.

Amidst the crowd of blue and golden yellow, is a diehard fan and season ticket holder since 2017 who hasn't missed a home game in his adult life, no matter how limited his mobility is.

"I feel really, really blessed to be a fan," Brendan Walsh told ABC7 News. "Being part of Thrive City and being part of the vibe around here is just amazing."

Walsh is defined by his dedication to the Dubs and his love for the game. The 41-year-old super fan is living with cerebral palsy. It's impacted his ability to move and maintain balance and posture, so he's often accompanied by his caretaker.

"Sometimes it's hard to for me to get in the arena, but I try my best," he described. "I don't really care what time I get here. At least, if I get here, I'm fine."

Brendan and his mother Diana credit the Warriors for getting him out and into his element.

"It makes me really proud, that's one thing for sure," Diana Walsh said. "And also, I feel pretty confident that it's helping him grow and develop and become more confident all the time. He knows a lot of the people at the games, they all come out and say hi to him."

Brendan, seemingly building a fan base of his own.

"Go Warriors," Brendan cheered!

