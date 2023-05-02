Warriors-Lakers trash-talking already in full swing between fans ahead of Game 1

It will be a battle between the Bay and L.A. Tuesday as the Warriors will host the Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Oh, the intensity is about to get real on Tuesday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It will be a battle between the Bay and L.A. Tuesday as the Warriors will host the Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. And the fans are ready.

"Go Warriors and Lebron James, watch and you will not win!" said Gina Palpal-Latoc.

Gina is one of the thousands of Golden State Warriors fans who will be closely watching what happens at Chase Center come Tuesday when the Warriors take on the Lakers in playoff action.

NBA 2023 Playoffs: Warriors vs. Lakers schedule, everything to know

But with two California teams, it may be hard to tell who is rooting for who.

"I live in East Oakland, I love Oakland but I am a Lakers die-hard fan and I will die a Lakers die-hard fan no matter if I am in another state, if I'm out of the country, I'll always root for the Lakers," said Kreshenda Jenkins.

At first glance, here you might think the man holding these jerseys is also a Lakers fan but that is not the case. Josh Dumlao, who goes by Rezrection online, collects jerseys but does not have a certain Lakers jersey at this time.

"I don't have my Lakers Lebron right now. It's actually in my storage unfortunately. Sorry, Lebron!" said Dumlao.

Gina Pal is hopeful that Lebron is thinking about the 50 points that Curry scored last game.

MORE: Curry scores playoff career-high 50 as Warriors down Kings

"With that number alone I think they are threatened, including Lebron James if he is watching this interview. Watch out, Lebron!" said Palpal-Latoc.

Rezrection is taking the Warriors in six games. He estimates that he has more than a 100 Warriors jerseys but loves his Curry one.

"This is by far my favorite. I wear this the most out of all my stuff currently," said Dumlao.

Sadly for Dub Nation, it appears as though Kreshenda, the 38-year Lakers die-hard will be L.A'd out. She says that while she may be watching with Dubs fans, she'll be messaging with her Lakers crew.

MORE: Klay Thompson thinks his dad will root against him in Lakers-Warriors series

"So while Warriors fans are high-fiving like this, you guys will be on your phone?" we asked.

"I'm going to be doing this and in the bar screaming Lakers! I'm going to be somewhere rooting for my team," said Jenkins.

"Are your friends used to you ranting on and on about the Lakers?" we asked her with a smile.

"Yeah anybody who knows me, one thing that they will say is that Kreshenda has never changed. Anybody who knows me, I have been a Lakers fan and will always be a Lakers fan," said Jenkins laughing.

Oh, the intensity is about to get real on Tuesday.

Go here for the latest news and videos about the Golden State Warriors.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live