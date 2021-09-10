Goodbye, Wayne: ABC7 reporter retires after 30 years

Freedman took to social media to make the announcement which lead to a landslide of best wishes and shared memories.
VIDEO: ABC7 News celebrates reporter Wayne Freedman's retirement!
Wildfires, breaking news, quirky characters, and Russian revolutions are just some of the topics Freedman has covered. With a master storyteller like Wayne, it's hard to narrow down our favorites, but here are 7 stories we think are among his most memorable!
On his last day, Freedman sat down with Anchor Kristen Sze and talked about his career and answered your questions.
See how others celebrated this master story teller in the video playlist below.
Greatness never really retires, so let's just say... it's been an honor, Wayne!