Society

Goodbye, Wayne: ABC7 reporter retires after 30 years

EMBED <>More Videos

Wayne Freedman retires after 30 years

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After more than 50 years of bringing the news to life, ABC7 Reporter Wayne Freedman retires leaving behind a legacy of award-winning stories and service to the Bay Area.
Freedman took to social media to make the announcement which lead to a landslide of best wishes and shared memories.



VIDEO: ABC7 News celebrates reporter Wayne Freedman's retirement!
EMBED More News Videos

After more than 50 years of bringing the news to life, ABC7 Reporter Wayne Freedman retires leaving behind a legacy of award-winning stories and service to the Bay Area.



Wildfires, breaking news, quirky characters, and Russian revolutions are just some of the topics Freedman has covered. With a master storyteller like Wayne, it's hard to narrow down our favorites, but here are 7 stories we think are among his most memorable!
EMBED More News Videos

Wayne Freedman tells the story of a whale of an explosion on a beach near Florence, Oregon.


EMBED More News Videos

Not long ago, kids ducked, covered, and lived with constant worries about death by a nuclear attack from outside our borders. Now, they live in persistent fear of armed assaults from within. And on campuses?



EMBED More News Videos

Wayne Freedman took to the rails after the September 11th attacks to get the pulse of America's heartland.


EMBED More News Videos

Wayne Freedman was there as crews attempted to save climbers stuck on a cliff side in Yosemite National Park.


EMBED More News Videos

Bay Area residents weren't quite sure what time it was or what to think when they woke up Wednesday morning. Instead of seeing morning light, they were greeted with orange darkness.


EMBED More News Videos

Wayne Freedman took on a ruff assignment, telling the story of a rancher, baseball and his dog.


EMBED More News Videos

Wayne Freedman follows the neon lights and tells the story of the historic Route 66.



On his last day, Freedman sat down with Anchor Kristen Sze and talked about his career and answered your questions.
EMBED More News Videos

Reporter Wayne Freedman sits down with Anchor Kristen Sze to talk about his life, retirement and answer some of your questions.



See how others celebrated this master story teller in the video playlist below.
EMBED More News Videos

Celebrating Wayne Freedman (1 of 3)

On a special 4 at 4 today, ABC7 anchors talk to reporter Wayne Freedman, who is retiring from ABC7 after 30 years.



Greatness never really retires, so let's just say... it's been an honor, Wayne!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscohistorygood newsretirement
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News