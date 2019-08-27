I-580 in Oakland back open after police chase with suspect who allegedly tried to run officer down

Investigators converging on scene of police pursuit that might have ended w suspect trying to crash into CHP. WB 580 closed in Oakland just before 980 split. #abc7news pic.twitter.com/bfLxgFqQnf — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) August 27, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Tuesday morning around 10:00 am a CHP officer in Dublin got word from Stockton to be on the lookout for a silver Chevy Impala that was driving recklessly.The officer tried to make a traffic stop but the suspect in the Chevy evaded him on westbound 580. A two-officer CHP unit out of Castro Valley Valley joined in the pursuit.By 10:15, at westbound 580 and Highway 24, the driver tried to pass an Eastbay transit vehicle by driving between the bus in the far left lane and a concrete wall and got stuck.The CHP unit tried to block him in with their push bumpers and that's when the suspect began ramming the occupied CHP car and the transit bus in an attempt to escape.One officer fired at least one shot but did not strike the suspect. No one was injured.The suspect was eventually arrested despite his physical resistance.Westbound 580 was closed for four hours as the CHP's investigative service unit and a drone were dispatched.Traffic was diverted onto Highway 24 and Interstate 980 for four hours causing serious delays.CHP re-opened westbound 580 at 3 pm after the suspect's Chevy impala was finally towed.CHP says the suspect appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.