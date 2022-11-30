Timeline: Level 2 storm to bring wet weather, gusty winds to the Bay Area Thursday

A level 2 storm arrives early tomorrow morning which will make for a messy commute and could lead to flooding.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A storm arriving Thursday morning has been upgraded to a Level 2 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.

The worst wind and rain will be from 4 a.m. - 8 a.m., making for a messy morning commute.

Pockets of heavy rain will lead to ponding on roads and poor drainage areas could flood.

Be on high alert, because the gusty winds will bring down smaller tree limbs.

By the afternoon the steadiest rain will have exited. Rainfall will range from about a half an inch to two inches. Higher elevations may pick up more.

A Winter Storm Warning will go up at 10 p.m. Wednesday night in the Sierra and remain up until 10 a.m. Friday. Travel will be difficult to impossible with heavy snow and strong winds, with one to three feet of snow is expected.

The backcountry of the Central Sierra will be under an Avalanche Watch. A weaker system comes through this weekend.

