We will get another day with warm to hot temperatures after dense morning fog along the coast and in the valleys of the North Bay.

Heat and rain? Here's what to expect from Bay Area weather this week

High pressure lingering along the west coast will bring about another warm to hot day around the Bay Area Friday.

Hottest cities are expected to go into the 80s and 90s, some 15 degrees above average for late April.

MORE: California braces for flooding as spring weather melts massive snowpack

Over the weekend high pressure will begin to move east, allowing some cooling to occur with high temperatures by Sunday staying in the 60s and 70s.

Early next week, low pressure will dive south out of the Gulf of Alaska which will bring sharply cooler weather with daytime highs below average on Monday in the 50s and 60s.

RELATED: Track California's reservoir levels, snowpack map, drought status here

By Tuesday, we will see the chance for light showers with low pressure lingering across California.

We will keep light showers in the forecast for much of next week and temperatures will remain below average.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.