Storm Timeline: Bay Area showers, thunderstorms, and hail arrive Tuesday

The best chance for showers, thunderstorms, and hail will be on Tuesday with a level 1 light storm on our ABC7 exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

Low pressure is moving across the Bay Area Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing a threat for thunderstorms.

The best chance for showers, thunderstorms, and hail will be on Tuesday with a level 1 light storm on our ABC7 exclusive Storm Impact Scale. Details below:

MORE: Heat and rain? Here's what to expect from Bay Area weather this week

TUESDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms arrive early Tuesday morning.

The best chance for wet weather is from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. and again between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Hail is likely to develop in any thunderstorm we see.

Rainfall for most will be less than .50".

WEDNESDAY:

Light and scattered showers are still possible on Wednesday, as a level 1 on the SIS remains.

The threat for hail will be much lower as low pressure moves away from the Bay Area.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.