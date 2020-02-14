Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Clear skies, some patchy valley fog

Clear skies and some patchy valley fog starts the weekend. The fog will mix out shortly after sunrise and sunny skies will prevail for the first half of Saturday.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 63
Napa 65
San Francisco 61
Oakland 63
Concord 67
San Jose 67

Coast:
Partly cloudy skies
Highs: Near 60
Lows: Upper 40s, becoming breezy tonight

North Bay:
Increasing clouds later today, otherwise partly cloudy & mild.
Highs: 65-69
Lows: 40s getting breezy late.

East Bay:
Partly cloudy skies
Highs: In the lower 60s
Lows: In the upper 40s

Inland East Bay:
Partly cloudy skies
Highs: 64-67
Lows: 38-46

Peninsula:
High clouds & sunshine
Highs: 64-66
Lows: In the 40s

South Bay:
High clouds & sunshine
Highs: 64-66
Lows: In the 40s

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 women injured after attack on San Francisco's Embarcadero, police say
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
Americans on quarantined ship set to fly home: US Embassy
SF mayor details personal relationship with Mohammed Nuru
Wuhan natives and others in Bay Area band together in coronavirus relief effort
Last direct flight to China for weeks takes off at SFO amid coronavirus outbreak
2nd wave of flu hits US kids amid coronavirus fears
Show More
Photographer facing legal action from Golden Gate Bridge officials over photo
Speed dating on coasters at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
What's a passport card, and can it replace a Real ID?
Arrest made in South Bay cold case rape from 2004
Bald eagles dying from lead in NC hunters' bullets
More TOP STORIES News