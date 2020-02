AccuWeather forecast: Clear skies, some patchy valley fog

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Clear skies and some patchy valley fog starts the weekend. The fog will mix out shortly after sunrise and sunny skies will prevail for the first half of Saturday.Santa Rosa 63Napa 65San Francisco 61Oakland 63Concord 67San Jose 67Partly cloudy skiesHighs: Near 60Lows: Upper 40s, becoming breezy tonightIncreasing clouds later today, otherwise partly cloudy & mild.Highs: 65-69Lows: 40s getting breezy late.Partly cloudy skiesHighs: In the lower 60sLows: In the upper 40sPartly cloudy skiesHighs: 64-67Lows: 38-46High clouds & sunshineHighs: 64-66Lows: In the 40sHigh clouds & sunshineHighs: 64-66Lows: In the 40sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now