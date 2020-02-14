Clear skies and some patchy valley fog starts the weekend. The fog will mix out shortly after sunrise and sunny skies will prevail for the first half of Saturday.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 63
Napa 65
San Francisco 61
Oakland 63
Concord 67
San Jose 67
Coast:
Partly cloudy skies
Highs: Near 60
Lows: Upper 40s, becoming breezy tonight
North Bay:
Increasing clouds later today, otherwise partly cloudy & mild.
Highs: 65-69
Lows: 40s getting breezy late.
East Bay:
Partly cloudy skies
Highs: In the lower 60s
Lows: In the upper 40s
Inland East Bay:
Partly cloudy skies
Highs: 64-67
Lows: 38-46
Peninsula:
High clouds & sunshine
Highs: 64-66
Lows: In the 40s
South Bay:
High clouds & sunshine
Highs: 64-66
Lows: In the 40s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Clear skies, some patchy valley fog
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News