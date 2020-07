AccuWeather forecast: Comfy next 2 days, holiday weekend features summer heat

Temperatures:

A thicker marine layer blankets more communities during our morning commute today. Isolated areas of drizzle possible with temperatures in the upper 40s to upper 50s.Clouds retreat to the Coast this morning and slowly open there for areas of afternoon sunshine. Highs cool a degree or two today thanks to a more aggressive sea breeze.Clouds heat east overnight with lows likely the same tomorrow morning.Expect similar weather tomorrow as our pattern remains steady.The cooling sea breeze takes off this holiday weekend. Without the free a/c afternoon temperatures climb 6 to 10 degrees above Friday's levels.A gradual cooling trend begins Monday when the sea breeze returns from vacation. Afternoon highs reach seasonal levels by Wednesday.Concord 86/54Fremont 77/55Oakland 72/55Redwood City 75/54San Francisco 65/54San Jose 80/54San Rafael 73/52Santa Rosa 78/49TODAY: Partly Cloudy, BreezyHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, FogLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 68 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, FogLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 71 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 82 - 87 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 71 - 76 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 51 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 76 - 82 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 51 - 56 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now