AccuWeather forecast: Comfy next 2 days, holiday weekend features summer heat

A thicker marine layer blankets more communities during our morning commute today. Isolated areas of drizzle possible with temperatures in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
Clouds retreat to the Coast this morning and slowly open there for areas of afternoon sunshine. Highs cool a degree or two today thanks to a more aggressive sea breeze.
Clouds heat east overnight with lows likely the same tomorrow morning.
Friday and Beyond:
Expect similar weather tomorrow as our pattern remains steady.
The cooling sea breeze takes off this holiday weekend. Without the free a/c afternoon temperatures climb 6 to 10 degrees above Friday's levels.
A gradual cooling trend begins Monday when the sea breeze returns from vacation. Afternoon highs reach seasonal levels by Wednesday.
Temperatures:
Concord 86/54
Fremont 77/55
Oakland 72/55
Redwood City 75/54
San Francisco 65/54
San Jose 80/54
San Rafael 73/52
Santa Rosa 78/49
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Fog
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 68 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Fog
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 71 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 82 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 71 - 76 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 76 - 82 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees
