AccuWeather Forecast: Hottest day this week, unhealthy air today

We begin this morning a degree or two cooler than yesterday morning, middle 50s to middle 60s.
Clouds our mainly confined to the Coast early with packs of clouds heading east into the Bay as the morning commute unfolds. Watch out for varying conditions that could present patchy dense fog.
Sunshine takes over early this morning with just a few areas of clouds lingering at the Coast this afternoon. A huge summer spread develops, from the upper 60s at the Coast to lower 100s Inland. A Spare the Air Alert is also in effect. Our interior East Bay neighborhoods are most likely to experience "Unhealthy" air.
Expect more clouds around the Bay tonight with lows a bit cooler, middle 50s to lower 60s.
Weekend:
Increasing low clouds combine with an increasing sea breeze to taper afternoon temperatures. Highs return to average by Wednesday and remains there through the weekend.
Temperatures:
Concord: 99/62
Fremont: 89/61
Oakland: 81/59
Redwood City: 90/62
San Francisco: 76/58
San Jose: 90/64
San Rafael: 93/58
Santa Rosa: 94/53
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 68 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Misty
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 90 - 95 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 79 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 97 - 103 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 61 - 66 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 82 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 88 - 93 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 60 - 65 Degrees
